Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 162,222 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,222 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 376,494 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $993,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,335,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOSE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.70.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

