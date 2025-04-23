Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 22,654 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,654 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 274,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. This represents a 12.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEDG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $770.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.