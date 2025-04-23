Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,000 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.32% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMPT. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $23.21.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

