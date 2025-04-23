Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,074 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $20,121,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 315,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,468,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,095.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 58,384 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000.

Shares of BBEU opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $54.58 and a 12 month high of $64.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

