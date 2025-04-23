Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,471 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its stake in Dollar General by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DG opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.63. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,951.04. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.75.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

