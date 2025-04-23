Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 6,483 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,640.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 138,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

RWX stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $270.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

