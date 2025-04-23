Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $653,000 Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 119,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,194,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,030,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 1,955.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $42.97 and a one year high of $52.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.89 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2128 per share. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

