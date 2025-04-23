Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

MEAR opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

