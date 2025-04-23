Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NGG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

