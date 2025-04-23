Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 17,536,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 128,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

NYSE:TV opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.97. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

