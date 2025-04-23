Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $410,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

OGE Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OGE stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.57. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $46.91.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.36%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

