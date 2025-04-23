Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,113 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 295.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Third Coast Bancshares by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBX. Raymond James lowered Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Third Coast Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, insider William Bobbora acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.35 per share, for a total transaction of $64,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,021.65. The trade was a 5.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TCBX stock opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $416.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.40. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $39.45.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

