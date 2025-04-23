Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 16,397 Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $4,124,000. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 122,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Klaviyo by 1,202.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KVYO. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Klaviyo from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Klaviyo from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $64,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 376,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,197. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,088,770 shares of company stock worth $67,947,356. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Klaviyo Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KVYO opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.68 and a beta of 1.39. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.24 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.