Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 52,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

SCHF opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

