Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 211.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $1,366,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth $11,170,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,341 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $53,049.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,482.96. The trade was a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061. The trade was a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,128 shares of company stock worth $539,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $30.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.