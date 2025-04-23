Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,097 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,829,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 128,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,306,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Infinera Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $414.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.08 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 45.12% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. Analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

