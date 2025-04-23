Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZYME. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Zymeworks by 480.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zymeworks

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 468,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $5,845,082.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,802,141 shares in the company, valued at $209,690,719.68. This trade represents a 2.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,350,347 shares of company stock valued at $16,137,499 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:ZYME opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $846.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYME. Lifesci Capital began coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

