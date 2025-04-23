Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $237,683.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,003,508.51. The trade was a 23.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $154.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.03. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.05 and a twelve month high of $180.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

