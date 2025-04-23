Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 10,370.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -223.28 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.92. PAR Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAR

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.