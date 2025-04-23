Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $621,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down previously from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

