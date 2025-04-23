Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $660,000 Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in REV Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of REV Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group Price Performance

REVG opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.22.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. REV Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REVG

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.