Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $831,000 Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This trade represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CENTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $27.70 and a 12-month high of $41.03.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

