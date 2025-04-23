Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Relx were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 1,290.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of Relx stock opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $53.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

