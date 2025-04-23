Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 85.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,142 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in National Health Investors by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 781.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NHI opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.95. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

About National Health Investors

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.