Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 14,850 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after buying an additional 28,785 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRDS shares. Barclays upped their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NerdWallet Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $644.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

