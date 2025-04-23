Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 29,710 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 19,292.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Flywire were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Flywire by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 74,465 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,238,000 after acquiring an additional 781,711 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLYW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Flywire from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gretchen Howard purchased 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.76.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

