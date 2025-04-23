Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 93,096 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 19,583 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $545.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.31. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $379.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.97 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -2.60%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

