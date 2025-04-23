Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 195.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Azenta by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,405,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,183,000 after purchasing an additional 447,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

AZTA stock opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $63.58.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Azenta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

