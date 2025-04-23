Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,187 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Movado Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. Movado Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.66.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.62 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.50 price objective on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Monday.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

