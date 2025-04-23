Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 297.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,325,000. Ted Buchan & Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,546,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

