Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 170,566 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Savers Value Village were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,051 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Savers Value Village by 570.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,689,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,844 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 662.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 471,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Savers Value Village by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Savers Value Village by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,382,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Savers Value Village from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SVV opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $401.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Savers Value Village

In related news, insider T. Charles Hunsinger acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,225. This trade represents a 74.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

