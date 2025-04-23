Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,753 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Genesco were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Genesco by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genesco by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 8.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 124.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Genesco stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $44.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,097,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort purchased 10,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,201.68. This trade represents a 69.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

