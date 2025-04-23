Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIPR. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE IIPR opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.59. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.79.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.22. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 52.40%. The business had revenue of $76.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.21 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.52%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.43%.

In other news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,960.30. The trade was a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

