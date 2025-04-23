Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,052,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $20,509,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 831.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,859,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at $5,955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sabre by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sabre by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,053,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 1,062,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sabre from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

