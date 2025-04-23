Saia (SAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.78 per share and revenue of $806.18 million for the quarter.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Saia to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $331.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.76 and a 200-day moving average of $451.71. Saia has a one year low of $287.50 and a one year high of $624.55.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Saia from $557.00 to $422.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Saia from $524.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Saia from $560.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.39.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
