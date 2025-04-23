Saiph Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Saiph Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.6% of Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Saiph Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,501,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,278,000 after buying an additional 640,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after buying an additional 1,285,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 50.3% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 16,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

