Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 268.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,560 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after buying an additional 24,783,386 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,762 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

