ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $1,082.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $1,426.00 to $1,082.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $1,230.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $960.00 to $881.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.43.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $766.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $843.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $968.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.67 billion, a PE ratio of 112.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.10, for a total transaction of $1,287,123.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,564.50. The trade was a 32.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.1% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

