Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $155.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHAK. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.29.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $85.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.37. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $72.93 and a 12-month high of $139.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 370.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $328.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 939.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

