SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 437,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 97,375 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 42,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $30.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $515.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.59.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

In related news, Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn purchased 1,162 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $40,379.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,595.50. The trade was a 1.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMBK. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartFinancial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

SmartFinancial Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

