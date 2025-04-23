Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 827.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 431.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.03%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.