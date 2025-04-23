Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stake Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,770 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at $11,296,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,080,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,283,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SXI opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $212.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.33.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

