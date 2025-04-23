Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 821.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $70.27.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

