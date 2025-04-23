Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,361 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 456.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

THS opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

