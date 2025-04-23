Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,219 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $5,170,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,713 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 233,858 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 70,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 594.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

