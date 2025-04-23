Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,804 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 783.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,642,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 35.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 968.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6,069.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,484.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

PBF opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,366,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,190,998 shares in the company, valued at $866,972,640.60. The trade was a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 627,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,602,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.