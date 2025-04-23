Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,344 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 960.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Read Our Latest Report on AKR

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.