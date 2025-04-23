Sterling Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,565 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 729,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 114,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 265.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 939,700 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2,564.2% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 822,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 619,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:UA opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

