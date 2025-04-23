Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 819.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,967,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 89,505 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,687,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 799,973 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR stock opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.36%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

