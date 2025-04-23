Sterling Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 58.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $282,289.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 930,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,084. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,035.29. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,147 shares of company stock worth $935,758. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

QuantumScape Stock Up 2.1 %

QuantumScape stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.94. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 14.07, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

